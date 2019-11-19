Deputies discover cocaine, meth during traffic stop in Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men over the weekend after a traffic stop.
On Saturday afternoon around 4:42 p.m., a deputy pulled over a Mercedes for a defective tail lamp in Borger off of Main Street.
According to Sheriff’s Office that through driver’s license check, it was discovered the driver, 18-year-old Christian Medina, had multiple warrants out of the city of Borger.
The passenger, 25-year-old Jose’ Chavez, was acting suspicious and was asked to step out of the car.
Chavez attempted to run away, but a resident was able to stop him and help the deputy detain him until backup arrived.
Officials also state that Chavez admitted the reason he took off was that he had cocaine and meth on him that was intended to be sold in the community.
Chavez was booked into the Hutchinson County Jail for manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty group, evading arrest detention misdemeanor, resist arrest search or transport misdemeanor, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty group and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Chavez is currently being held in the Hutchinson County Jail on a $70,500 bond. Medina was taken to jail for his warrants.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
