Clovis murder suspect to be held without bond

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man accused of a murder that happened earlier this month will be held without bond.
A Curry County judge granted the state’s motion to hold Johnny Rae Vigil without bond.
Vigil was indicted by a grand jury for the shooting death of Jahmall Burge that happened on November 7.
Judge Tatum stated Vigil is a danger to the community, and no release conditions would protect the community.
The judge also stated that Vigil had been released from jail 36 hours before the murder.
Vigil has violated his probation in the past, and he has difficulty following conditions of release, according to the judge.
