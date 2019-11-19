City of Amarillo working on the trash problem in our alleys

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The metal trash bins are not indestructible, and they tend to last about five years and cost over $500 to replace with a brand new unit.
“We have around 22,000 dumpsters in the city of Amarillo, so it’s quite a bit out there so heavily reliant on the residents to let us know,” said Will Smith, the City of Amarillo solid waste superintendent.
In the past, solid waste workers would either purchase new bins or try and patch the holes with scraps of metal, which would take a while to do.
“Well, if you were to purchase a new dumpster, it is right around $550, to replace the bottom is right around $150, to replace the bottom and the lids is about $320,” said Smith.
When there is a hole on the bottom of your trash bin, they bring it back to the yard and take out the bottom that has rusted out.
The city then has a pre-fabricated bottom where they place the trash bin inside, with rust-resistant paint.
They then weld it down to your finished project, which will then be placed back into the alley.
With this new process, they are changing out about 15 to 20 every day, and they hope to replace them even faster as they will be purchasing backups soon. If you have a broken bin, let them know.
“We rely heavily on the driver and heavily on the resident, and the resident will call it in to the supervisor, or the resident can call us at 378-6813,” said Smith.
Although you can’t completely prevent the bottoms from rusting out, there are ways to help prolong the life of your trash bin.
“Bagging your garbage would always help right, and keeping the liquids out of there would always help, and keeping the lids closed because when it rains, it rusts too, so there are certain ways, but you are never going to prevent the bottom from rusting out fully,” said Smith.
