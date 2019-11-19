Boomtown Liquor Option Group gaining support to make Borger a wet city

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Boomtown Liquor Option Group started this effort earlier this month to get this issue regarding alcohol sales to the May 2020 ballot.
Borger isn’t exactly a dry city, it’s considered a damp city in a wet county.
“What that means is you can get beer and wine without being a private member of a club, but mixed beverages, you have to be a special member of a private club,” said founding member of Boomtown Liquor Option Group Brad Davis.
The Borger residents behind the Boomtown Liquor Option Group said the system of registering for club membership is putting Borger behind the times and they believe it’s time for a change.
Restaurants also have to purchase alcoholic beverages at retail price and don’t have the option for wholesale.
“There’s a lot of stuff on the back end of restaurants that they have to do in order to sell the mixed drinks in Borger,” said founding member of Boomtown Liquor Option Group April Davis. “So that’s what we’re trying to get rid of, just trying to move Borger into the 21st century and update some of these laws that are a little outdated.”
The group is also looking to bring in more chain restaurants that could be deterred by the current ordinance.
“We’ve had chain restaurants show interest in us, but until this is passed, they can’t show serious interest. So that’s the main reason we’re trying to get this passed is so that we can bring more options to Borger,” said April Davis.
The paper petition has nearly 200 signatures in just a few weeks.
“You can PM us, you can call us, do whatever you want,” said founding member of Boomtown Liquor Option Group Jesse Shuffield. “We’ll even show up at your house or at your business and go ahead and work at getting signatures, so we’re very user friendly. So we wanted to get it out to the masses so they know what we’re doing.”
The group needs just over 1,100 signatures by January to get the ordinance change on the May ballot, but they believe the support they’ve gotten so far is promising.
“We will be at a few local places in town over the holidays. We’ve got a few holiday parties and things to do on Main Street,” said Brad Davis. “So we’ve got quite a bit of help and then local businesses like Wildcatter’s here are really helping us out, pushing their servers and really training their servers on how to get more petitions for us so we feel like we’ll make it with room to spare.”
Only Borger residents who are registered voters are eligible to sign the petition.
Fritch is currently a wet city and some residents in Stinnett have their own petition going to make the city go from dry to wet in May 2020.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.