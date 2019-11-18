WTAMU student arrested for assaulting another student on campus

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon authorities said a student at West Texas A&M University was arrested for assaulting another student on campus.
On Sunday, University Police Department responded to a call from WTAMU’s residential living staff about a student that may have been physically hurt by another student.
Officers learned that two students had been dating.
When police met with the student and her friends on campus, they discovered she had recently been physically assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
He was arrested on a domestic violence assault charge and taken to the Randall County Jail.
Various resources have been given to the victim.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.