It is a warm and dry start to the week with temps starting off in the 30′s and 40′s. Skies will be sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Rain chances return Wednesday with highs still above normal in the upper 60′s. Much colder air moves in by the end of the week with highs dropping into the 40′s. Rain and wintry weather chances return Thursday night into Friday.