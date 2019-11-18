Texas County now under a 14-day burn ban

TEXAS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas County Board of County Commissioners has declared a 14-day burn ban.
The ban comes into effect after extreme fire danger exists in Texas County.
According to the board resolution, if the conditions of extreme fire danger persist, it may be extended.
Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.
If you violate a burn ban, that’s a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.
You can see the current map of burn bans throughout Texas down below, effective Nov 13.
