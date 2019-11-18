State Senator Kel Seliger to continue annual tour of town halls this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State Senator Kel Seliger is starting another round of town hall’s this Wednesday.
The town halls are a continuation of his annual tour through counties of Senate District 31.
He will be meeting with individuals throughout the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin to discuss the activities of the 86th Legislature.
Below is a list of town halls, including date and times:
Nov. 20 - Wednesday
- Handsford County Town hall - 9:00 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. - Spearman High School, Auditorium, 403 E 11th Street, Spearmen
- Ochiltree County Town Hall - 11:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. - Frank Philips College, Allen Campus, 2314 S Jefferson Street, Perryton
- Lipscomb County Town Hall - 1:30 p.m. through 2:30 p.m. - Booker High School, Library, 600 S Main Street, Booker
Nov. 22 - Friday
- Donley County Town Hall - 9:00 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. - Clarendon College, Bairfield Activity Center, 1122 College Drive, Clarendon
- Collingsworth County Town Hall - 11:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. - Wellington High School, Auditorium, 811 15th Street, Wellington
- Wheeler County Town Hall - 2:00 p.m. through 3:00 p.m. - Wheeler City Hall, Council Chambers, 505 Alan L. Bean Boulevard, Wheeler
Dec. 6 - Friday
- Briscoe County Town Hall - 9:00 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. - Silverton Public Library, 415 Main Street, Silverton
- Hall County Town Hall - 11:15 a.m. through 12:15 p.m. - Memphis Public Library, Meeting Room, 303 South 8th Street, Memphis
