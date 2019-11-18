Potter, Randall counties see no flu cases amid rising national numbers

He said, “Lots of studies have looked at that and there is no science that really proves the flu shot makes you sick. They need to get their flu shot. I get my flu shot, everybody in my family, I tell them to get their flu shot. What the studies really support is that you are going to be healthier when you get immunized. There’s been plenty of studies that have shown that people who get the flu shot, typically are just generally healthier during the flu season. That means they have fewer visits to the doctor’s office, they have fewer days off work, certainly fewer times they have to go to the hospital or the emergency room. There’s a real benefit to getting the flu shot."