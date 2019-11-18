Potter, Randall counties see no flu cases amid rising national numbers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Flu season has gotten off to an early start according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Thirty states have already recorded flu activity and for this time of year, that is the highest number they’ve seen in decades.
Cases of the flu are already widespread in California, Louisiana and Maryland.
Seven other states have also seen regional cases of the virus.
However, in Amarillo, doctors haven’t seen the same numbers with no flu cases being confirmed yet.
In order to keep cases low, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Scott Miton has urged the community to get their vaccines now.
“It takes several weeks to really develop a good immune response to any vaccine, including the flu vaccine so it’s better to get it now," Milton said. "It should protect you for several months.”
Milton also reminded those who may still believe the common myth about vaccines making you sick, that studies show otherwise.
He said, “Lots of studies have looked at that and there is no science that really proves the flu shot makes you sick. They need to get their flu shot. I get my flu shot, everybody in my family, I tell them to get their flu shot. What the studies really support is that you are going to be healthier when you get immunized. There’s been plenty of studies that have shown that people who get the flu shot, typically are just generally healthier during the flu season. That means they have fewer visits to the doctor’s office, they have fewer days off work, certainly fewer times they have to go to the hospital or the emergency room. There’s a real benefit to getting the flu shot."
You can keep up on weekly flu surveillance in Potter and Randall Counties, here.
