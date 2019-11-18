25 people arrested in multi-agency operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 25 people in the Amarillo area have been arrested during the Project Safe Neighborhood Multi-Agency Operation to Combat Crime.
On Nov. 14th and 15th Amarillo police partnered with the Potter County Sheriff’s office, Randall County Sheriff’s office, Texas DPS and agents from multiple federal agencies for the operation.
The arrests included outstanding warrants, drug and weapon offenses, and other violent crimes.
The bust recovered 1 stolen car, 2 firearms and drugs including marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin.
