‘The need for blood is still there’: Save a life at holiday blood drive tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center and NewsChannel 10 are joining forces tomorrow to help save a life this holiday season.
You can give blood at the Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza Blood Drive from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.
The blood drive kicks off before the holiday season rolls into full motion.
“People are getting busy starting around this time,” said Suzanne Talley, director of marketing and public relations at the blood center. “People are shopping, they’re getting their groceries ready for the big meal, families are coming in, their kids are out of school — and it’s just a tough time to get blood donors in.”
Talley said that while many are busy planning for the holidays, the same doesn’t stick for patients in the hospital.
“The need for blood is still there,” she said. “Cancer treatments are still happening, accidents are still happening, surgeries are scheduled because people have the time off. It’s just a tough time of year and we really need blood donors to come and join us.”
Donors will receive two t-shirts, a free Cinergy movie pass, a free gallon of milk of Plains Dairy and a chance to win one of four $75 United Supermarket gift cards.
The t-shirts include a Blaze Coffee shirt and along-sleeved holiday shirt.
NewsChannel 10 will be broadcasting live all day at the blood drive, so be sure to tune in.
