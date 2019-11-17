Mild Weather For Now...

It’s been a cool day with highs in the 50s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Monday is looking much warmer with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and light winds.
Mild weather will persist through Wednesday before we adjust back to seasonal temperatures by late week. Moisture still remains in the forecast Wednesday-Friday. Best chances of precipitation are late Thursday night into Friday morning.