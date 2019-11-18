First meeting of Ports-to-Plains highway construction this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first meeting for the Ports-to-Plains Segment Committee No. 1 will be held this Wednesday.
The meeting will be the first of four and will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.
The meeting’s focus will be an Overview of HB 1079 Ports-to-Plains Corridor Feasibility Study, feasibility study purpose, goals, scope and schedule, existing segment conditions and needs, interstate facility design features, nominations and the election of a segment committee chair and vice-chair and a review of the segment committee outline.
The committee was created through the Texas House Bill 1079.
This committee consists of county judges and mayors or their designees and others who will submit a report to the Advisory Committee, providing input for the study conducted by the TxDOT for the segment of the Ports-to-Plains Corridor between the New Mexico and Oklahoma borders and the Hal/Lubbock County line.
