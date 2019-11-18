AC opens first Hispanic literature class for next year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is opening it’s first ever Hispanic literature class that will focus on the literal, cultural and metaphorical border that stands between the United States and Mexico.
The Spring 2020 course, La Frontera/The Border selected studies in literature, will focus on Hispanic/Latino literature, novels, stories, films and comics by Mexican and Mexican-American authors.
With Amarillo College having a 65 percent Hispanic population, this will be the first Hispanic/Latino literature class taught at the college.
Students in the class will also watch three films related to the subject, including a documentary, “The River and the Wall,” “All the Pretty Horses,” and a film about immigration, “El Norte.”
The course is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Tuesdays next year.
Registration opens today and the class starts in January.
