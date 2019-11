It has been a nice day with temperatures in the 60s & 70s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly cloudy skies in the evening then gradual clearing. A weak cold front will move through after midnight & increase the North winds 15-25mph. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s. Sunday is looking cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and light North winds.