Shop For a Cause: Fritch craft show supports Connect Community Services

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - Celebration Family Church in Fritch brought in nearly 30 vendors for their first ever ‘Shop For a Cause’ event.
“We have a vendor from White Deer and a couple of vendors from Amarillo, but everybody else is Fritch, Borger and Stinnett based,” said one member of Celebration Family Church Jacqlyn Lozier.
From clothing to crafts to candles, they said it’s a great way to shop and benefit an organization that helps dozens of Fritch residents.
Connect Community Services said they had no idea about the event until a few weeks before.
“They did all the planning, all the organization,” said CCS Executive Director Davina Brown. “They’re just wanting to reach out to different nonprofits in the community and give back to the community.”
Proceeds from the craft and boutique sales will go to benefit the programs and services the organization offers to get people back on their feet.
“We give out about 11,000 pounds of food every month to people in the Sanford and Fritch community. We have a client base of about 280 households here," said Brown. “We have a computer lab, we do GED’s, job applications. We’re a health and human services community partner so we do help people sign up for SNAP benefits. There’s a wide variety of things that we do.”
And this isn't the only way Celebration Family Church supports them.
“They give us monthly donations along with doing benefits for us and we just really appreciate everyone here,” said Brown.
The church hopes to bring people in to ‘Shop For a Cause’ each year.
“We decided, originally, to give back to the community, so we decided to start with one charity and we chose CCS this time,” said Lozier. “We plan on doing a different organization next year.”
