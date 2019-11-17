Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Expect various lane and ramp closures as overlay work continues on the southeast section of State Loop (SL) 335.
FM 293 will be closed between SH 136 and FM 683 for road widening work. Traffic will be detoured to FM 245.
The right lane of the eastbound I-40 frontage road will be closed at Helium Road for culvert installation.
Various lanes of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) will be closed in both directions between Western Street and Gem Lake Road for edge work.
Watch for crews repairing guardrails at the interchange of Bell Street and 9th Avenue:
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
