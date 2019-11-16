Some say NFL brawl is a learning lesson, that someone is always watching

“They’re idolized by these kids. They look at them, and they watch them. If you don’t believe that, just look at what they wear. If a professional player wears something, then they want to wear it. They do exactly what they see on TV, just like kids do from their parents. So it’s important not just professional athletes but college athletes and high school kids because the younger kids are watching them as well. Everybody needs to make sure they are acting the right way and doing the right way. Be competitive, get after it, but have some professionalism about what you’re doing,” said Brad Thiessen, Amarillo ISD athletic director.