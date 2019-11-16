Amarillo resident upset about city’s policy on stray animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early Friday morning, Ryan Brightbill caught a stray cat in one of the traps by his house.
He called the City of Amarillo’s non-emergency dispatch number for animal control to retrieve the cat, but he said an operator told him about a recent policy change.
“Animal control would not come out anymore and pick up any humanely caged animals,” said Brightbill.
In a conversation over the phone, the City of Amarillo did not confirm or deny a change in policy.
But they did say animal control does in fact lack the resources to pick up already captured animals.
The burden falls upon the resident to take it to the shelter.
“I think it’s going to lead to a greater population in feral animals within the city. I’m trying to help the city, but they’re not trying to help me help the city,” said Brightbill. “I just think that the city needs to re-evaluate this policy and allow for some public input.”
Brightbill said he’s been humanely trapping stray cats since he moved to Amarillo in 2016, but this is the first time he’s encountered this problem.
The City of Amarillo stated, however, that they will respond to calls of a stray animal that is loose on your property.
“Honestly, it would be in the city’s best interests in terms of time, manpower and money to help those that are trapping that need help in transportation, instead of spending extraneous amounts of time trying to trap an animal and the resources that would go into that,” said Brightbill.
Brightbill said he feels uncomfortable transporting a stray to the shelter.
“We don’t have a truck,” he said. “As you might know, cats can carry bedbugs, they can carry ticks, they can carry fleas and those pests do carry disease.”
He ended up letting the cat go, but believes the City of Amarillo should revisit the policy so residents can be a part of the solution to animal over-population.
“It’s because of cases like this that residents and constituents really don’t want to help the city out at all and lay it completely on the city’s back,” said Brightbill.
