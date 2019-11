It’s a chilly morning in the 20′s and 30′s. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs warming back into the 60′s. Winds have shifted out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. We warm into the upper 60′s low 70′s on Saturday. Our next cold front moves in on Sunday in the 50′s. We once again warm back into the upper 60′s Monday and Tuesday. The next chance for rain will be the end of next week.