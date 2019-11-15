Traffic diverted on U.S. Highway 136 after Friday morning wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Traffic is congested on State Highway 136 at Folsom Road after a Friday morning wreck.
Motorists traveling south on the highway are being directed onto Folsom while northbound drivers are being turned around.
Details are limited, but it appears at least three vehicles were involved in the wreck, including a green car, a white sedan and a truck.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said injuries are unknown, but there are no deaths.
Barkley said two separate crashes happened at the scene. The first one involved two vehicles and a third vehicle wrecked into them afterwards.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety are working the crash, which is near Asarco.
We will bring you more details as information is made available.
