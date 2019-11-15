This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From a visit from Santa Claus to a trip to candy cane lane, here’s what events are happening this weekend!
It’s about that time to find out if you’ve been naughty or nice; Santa Claus is coming to Amarillo.
Santa’s arrival is 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, Nov. 16, at the Westgate Mall.
Shoppers can welcome Santa as he comes in through entrance two at the mall.
Get in the holiday spirit with a trip to candy cane lane in Dumas.
The Candy Cane Lane Christmas Celebration kicks off the holiday season at 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Moore County Courthouse, located at 715 S. Dumas Ave.
The holiday event will have vendors, food, Christmas music and an appearance by Santa Claus.
Children will be able to take pictures with Santa and can ride a miniature train from Cactus.
You can enjoy live music and food at the Bar Z Winery in Canyon this weekend.
The event is Saturday, Nov. 16, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the winery, located at 19290 Farm-to-market 1541.
The Geezers Gone Wild will play live and there will be food from J&L Good Grubs.
Cover at the door is $10.
The Route 66 Patriot 5K and Fun Run is tomorrow.
The event promotes healthy lifestyles and is raising funds to help athletes at San Jacinto Christian Academy.
The run starts at 5:00 p.m. at the academy, located at 512 S. Carolina St.
Participants can register late today from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the east end of campus near South Louisiana Street.
Tickets for the 5k race is $25 and the fun run is $15.
You can learn about dinosaurs and reptiles tomorrow at the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center this weekend.
Starting at noon, there will be a presentation about dinosaur sights and sounds. All ages are welcome.
From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Wild Hanburys will show and tell their native and exotic reptiles.
