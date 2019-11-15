Several people hospitalized after head-on collision on Western Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several people have been hospitalized after a head-on collision on Western Street near West Hastings Avenue this morning.
According to officials on the scene, one of the cars involved in the collision was driving on the wrong side of the road.
Several other vehicles were able to swerve and miss the car before the two vehicles collided head-on.
The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as they become available.
