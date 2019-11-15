Santa returns to his seasonal home at the Westgate Mall

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Westgate Mall invites the community out to come to meet Santa tomorrow afternoon.
Santa Claus will be arriving at 11:00 a.m. and will kick-off by parading around the mall in a new Toyota Tundra.
Following the parade, families can line up to take holiday photos with Santa in the Christmas setup in the center court of the mall.
Early arrivers will also have the chance to win prizes and treats sponsored by Great American Cookies and Retrograde Escape Games.
"During the event, people will get a chance to see Santa as he waves making his parades," said Marketing Director at Westgate Mall Kaitlyn Pillow. "And then if you get in line, you'll get to take some pictures with Santa on his first day. I think it is about the first 200 kids will get a free cookie from Great American cookie, and the first 20 to purchase an A or B photo package will get a free photo frame compliments of retrograde escape games."
The Westgate Mall will also be hosting more holiday events throughout the month, and the next one will be breakfast with Santa on November 30.
