Bush twins in Amarillo to benefit the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The former First Daughters and fraternal twins, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, were featured speakers at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The luncheon started at 12:00 p.m. through 1:30 p.m. and was to benefit the Sisters First Luncheon, an event for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health.
The twins recently co-authored, “Sisters First," a new children’s book.
Their presentation included personal stories and universal revelations that celebrate sisterhood and all of its complicated, hilarious and life-defining moments.
The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health works closely with its local partners to expand programs and opportunities that meet the needs of women.
All funds raised by this event will support scientific research to women’s health, help translate science into practice by educating physicians and health care professionals and amplify the institute’s community outreach efforts in Amarillo.
