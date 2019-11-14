Winter weather could impact pets in the Panhandle

“With the cold weather, people put ice melt solutions down to prevent slippage of people, and these are caustic chemicals that can burn the pad of the feet of our pets or animals. If they’re not washed off appropriately, we can get injuries there that have to been seen and medicated. Also, water is a run-off it does contaminate the water supply sometimes, and we’ve seen animals come in with gastrousus, with vomiting and diarrhea after they maybe drank some of the water that had some of these melting chemicals put into or run into,” said Dr. Bret Whitten, a veterinarian at Amarillo Veterinarian Clinic.