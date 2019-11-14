Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive with ties to Amarillo captured in Mexico

Carlos Rafael Benitez, 31, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and September’s featured fugitive (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 3:00 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Carlos Rafael Benitez, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive with ties to Amarillo, has been captured.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Benitez was detained on November 13 in Tijuana, Mexico.

He is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

He was transported to the United States by Mexican government officials by way of the Port of Entry and was released into the custody of the FBI.

One of the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Amarillo has been captured. Carlos Benitez, a Texas 10 Most Wanted...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, November 14, 2019

