Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive with ties to Amarillo captured in Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Carlos Rafael Benitez, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive with ties to Amarillo, has been captured.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Benitez was detained on November 13 in Tijuana, Mexico.
He is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
He was transported to the United States by Mexican government officials by way of the Port of Entry and was released into the custody of the FBI.
