PPHM opening an exhibit telling the story of women’s suffrage
By Richard Bullard | November 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 3:00 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum opening an Undressing Suffrage Exhibit exploring woman’s suffrage.

The exhibition will explore the historical development of women’s rights in the United States, starting with and honoring the centennial of the women’s suffrage movement and the ratification of the 19th amendment in 1920.

Visitors will learn and view the women’s rights movement through the garments, and more importantly, the undergarments they wore, taking a unique view on women’s suffrage.

The reception will have unique themed cocktails and food for the exhibition.

This event is for members and VIP guests only, and members can RSVP here.

