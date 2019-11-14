Pipeline contractor working in Borger ordered to pay $127,000 in back wages

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A pipeline contractor operating in Borger has been ordered to pay $127,000 in back wages.
After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Team Industrial Services Inc. was ordered to pay the back wages and liquidated damages to 38 employees for violating the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act
According to a news release, WHD found the company failed to pay employees for hours worked before and after their scheduled shifts.
“Employers must understand the law’s requirements for properly documenting the number of hours employees work,” said WHD District Director Evelyn Sanchez. "These employees worked additional time in pre-and post-shift activities without pay. The U.S. Department of Labor will continue to ensure that employees are paid all the wages they have legally earned, and that employers have access to all the tool sand information they need to comply with the law.
Employers who discover overtime or minimum wage violations can report and resolve these violations without facing any legal action through the PAID program. You can find more information about that program by calling 866-487-9243.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.