PARC hosting 5th Art Show Fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The PARC is celebrating its annual one-of-a-kind Art Show Fundraiser, One-on-One, presented by Amarillo Family Physicians.
The art event will be held at the historic Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo on Nov. 16 at 7:00 p.m.
The rebuilding of downtown Amarillo has been a significant visual of what happens when a community joins together to restore and reform.
“The Herring Hotel is the perfect backdrop for what happens at the PARC every day; hope and restoration. We are willing to invest in something that isn’t beautiful yet. We see the beauty in the process,” said Executive Director of the PARC Valerie Gooch.
One-on-One, will feature art created by members of the PARC.
There will be live music, hors d’oeuvres, open bar and Drink of the Night, whiskey and wine pull, and live auction with fun and exciting items.
The vision for the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center (the PARC) came from the need to address a gap in care not being provided to the homeless population of Amarillo.
While many agencies in Amarillo provide overnight shelter, food and other necessities, there was still a gap in helping those experiencing homelessness find their identity and purpose, which are needed to help break the cycle.
The PARC was founded to provide a place during the day where those experiencing homelessness could be known and find themselves again, a place of hope.
