Palo Duro Canyon getting major renovations during winter months

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro Canyon is gearing up for some major renovations during the winter months.
Traffic is starting to slow down at Palo Duro Canyon, which means the park is getting ready for annual maintenance, upgrades and special events planned during the seasonal change.
“During winter, we try and focus a little more on project work. For the summer we are so busy, it’s a matter of just keeping the park up and running," said Palo Duro Canyon Assistant Park Superintendent Jeff Davis. "Making sure the major repairs are done, making sure everything functions, and is clean.”
From December 2nd through the 16th, the park will be shutting down the Hackberry Camp Loop, to replace electrical pedestals.
And then all Rim Cabins are scheduled to be closed from January 1st through February for upgrades. The renovation plans will include new tile work, windows, and brand new furniture throughout.
They also have events going on in the Canyon approaching, starting with NaNoWriMo-- which helps inspire writers through the scenery in the Canyon.
“I wanted to incorporate that to the Palo Duro Canyon because it's so beautiful, and it’s such a well-spring on the inspiration for writers,” said Palo Duro Canyon Park Interpreter Lindsay Pannell.
The event is free, where you will join Ranger Lindsay on November 16th for a write-in set up. They will also have Ghosts of Palo Duro’s Past on December 14th and Hoppin’ Johns Midnight Hike on New Year's Eve.
