Man wanted out of Randall County on burglarizing a building charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help locating a man wanted on charges of burglarizing a building.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 23-year-old Carlos David Guzman-Karl is wanted out of Randall County for probation violation on a burglary of a building charge.
Guzman-Karl is described as weighing 175 pounds, being 5 feet 8 inches tall and having brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know where this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.