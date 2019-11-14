Man wanted out of Randall County on burglarizing a building charge

Man wanted out of Randall County on burglarizing a building charge
Carlos Guzman-Karl (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | November 14, 2019 at 9:56 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 9:56 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help locating a man wanted on charges of burglarizing a building.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 23-year-old Carlos David Guzman-Karl is wanted out of Randall County for probation violation on a burglary of a building charge.

Guzman-Karl is described as weighing 175 pounds, being 5 feet 8 inches tall and having brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know where this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

