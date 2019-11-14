Amarillo Sod Poodles to become ‘Pointy Boots de Amarillo’ for 10 games in 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For 10 games during the 2020 season, the Amarillo Sod Poodles will become the “Pointy Boots de Amarillo.”
This is part of Minor League Baseball’s initiative to celebrate Hispanic heritage and culture. The team will join more than 80 other teams in the “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup.”
According to a news release, Pointy Boots are standard cowboy boots distinctly modified by lengthening the toe tips from a few inches to a few feet, typically with plastic, and are further altered according to the wearer’s personal taste by incorporating art, sequins, lights and other decorative features.
“This alternate identity is designed to embrace our LatinX community in Amarillo,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “After seeing how active Amarillo’s Hispanic community is and learning of the long, rich history, we couldn’t be more proud to participate in this fun, one-of-a-kind, nationwide initiative. We are excited to celebrate and showcase Amarillo’s rich Hispanic heritage and support Minor League Baseball’s league-wide initiative at Amarillo’s affordable, family-fun gathering place, HODGETOWN!"
The Pointy Boots will debut the night of the 2020 Cinco de Mayo game. The Sod Poodles will transform into the Pointy Boots every Wednesday home game afterward except for May 20.
Each Pointy Boots game will include specialty food, drinks, activities, programs and in-game entertainment as well.
