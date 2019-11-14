Amarillo Sod Poodles to become ‘Pointy Boots de Amarillo’ for 10 games in 2020

“This alternate identity is designed to embrace our LatinX community in Amarillo,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “After seeing how active Amarillo’s Hispanic community is and learning of the long, rich history, we couldn’t be more proud to participate in this fun, one-of-a-kind, nationwide initiative. We are excited to celebrate and showcase Amarillo’s rich Hispanic heritage and support Minor League Baseball’s league-wide initiative at Amarillo’s affordable, family-fun gathering place, HODGETOWN!"