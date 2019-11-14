Amarillo man hospitalized after motorcycle crash Wednesday evening

Amarillo man hospitalized after motorcycle crash Wednesday evening
Ambulance (Source: Pixabay)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 14, 2019 at 9:26 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 9:26 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a motorcycle crash at Mockingbird Lane and Paramount Boulevard.

Police say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle west on Mockingbird going through the intersection at Paramount when he disregarded a stop sign and pulled out in front of a car going south on Paramount.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

Police say speed is also a factor in this crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.