Amarillo man hospitalized after motorcycle crash Wednesday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.
Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a motorcycle crash at Mockingbird Lane and Paramount Boulevard.
Police say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle west on Mockingbird going through the intersection at Paramount when he disregarded a stop sign and pulled out in front of a car going south on Paramount.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.
Police say speed is also a factor in this crash.
The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.