Amarillo junior roper headed to Vegas qualifier for third year in a row

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ten-year-old roper, Creed Busby, is headed to Las Vegas next month to compete in the Vegas Tuffest Jr. world championship for roping, and for him, it’s another chance to do what he loves.
“It’s just the hustle. It always gets me going, and I always watched Trevor Brazile, one of my favorite calf ropers,” said Busby. “I had a little horse, and I would have a dummy and id rope the dummy at the same time as he would rope."
This love for the rodeo life didn’t come out of the blue. It’s a passion shared by the entire Busby family.
"As parents, it has been awesome to let them live their dream. As a kid, I always wanted to do what they did, but I just wasn't blessed like we are today to be able to do that, and it's awesome to see the ability these two kids have and what they can do with their life,” said Cody Busby. “I expect them to move forward with this on to the next level and go to college and maybe even pro in the future.”
Creed will be one of 432 contestants from around the country and has a chance to win up to twenty thousand dollars in cash, but all he’s looking forward to is the competition.
"I’m excited because this only for kids and not any pros are older people who have been in the rodeo their whole life. It’s a lot more fun than going to some little tiny roping,” said Creed.
To be the best, you have to pay the price and Creed goes the extra mile every day to keep getting better
“We’ve been disciplined. We try to work out regularly and eat healthily. He gets up every morning before school and ropes the dummy 15 to 50 times,” said Cody Busby. “Then, when we get home, we’ll saddle up the two or three horses he’s got, and we’ll rope as many calves as we can through the night to get ready for this Vegas qualifier.”
The Vegas Tuffest, Jr. World Championship will be held the first weekend of the National Finals Rodeo from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8.
