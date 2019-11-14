Above and Beyond: Dan Powers of Rolling Hills Elementary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dan Powers’ roots run deep in the River Road Independent School District.
He has been around for more than 28 years, and every day, he’s stationed outside Rolling Hills Elementary School.
His main job is making sure hundreds of students across the street safely.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s raining cats and dogs, he’s going to be out there. It doesn’t matter if it’s snowing, as long as the school is open he’s going to be there. The ice the other morning- It doesn’t matter, school is open, he’s there,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas.
Powers’ other job is simply being a friendly face for all around the school.
“I remember way back when I first started, which is about 18 years ago, he was working with our little ones in PPCD and Pre-K," said Erin Brandstatt, the principal at Rolling Hills Elementary School. "He’s also driven a bus for us, and right now, he’s our crossing guard and Mr. Powers helps wherever he can whenever he can. “We’ve had parents [whose] car broke down, and he’s helped out there with that, and he’s just an overall great guy.”
“He’s the only crossing guard working for the [Potter County] Sheriff’s Office,” said Deputy Justin Sirmon, the school resource officer at Rolling Hills. "He has a direct impact on these kids every day. He gets to see them in the morning, starts them off with a good smile, and gets them safely into the school.”
Which is why Sheriff Thomas nominated Mr. Powers for going NewsChannel10′s Above and Beyond.
“Immediately, I thought of Daniel, Mr. Powers," he said. “That is such a vital and important part of what we do as the sheriff’s office, but what he does is for our children.”
That is where we come in. NewsChannel10 helped the sheriff’s office and the school surprise Powers for going above and beyond. Take a look:
Powers said it made his day to be honored by all of his peers.
“It makes you feel real good,” he said. “I’ve known most all of them and raised them and their parents.”
When asked why he’s been with the school for so long, his response was: the kids.
“I love these kids, love the community, love the school system,” said Powers. “I worked for the system in transportation for 28 years, and retired, and got this opportunity and took advantage of it. It’s been great I appreciate it so much.”
