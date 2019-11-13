Sign up for Turkey Run to help support families over the holiday season

High Plains Food Bank
November 13, 2019 at 10:25 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 10:25 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration for Amarillo National Bank’s 8th Annual Turkey Run and Donation is underway.

The event is Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the front steps of the High Plains Food Bank, located at 815 Ross.

About 15 to 20 runners will take off from the ANB Health Club Lobby at noon, leading to food bank about 12:15 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.

The event creates funds to support feeding families who are struggling over the holiday season.

To sign up, email gary.wixom@anb.com

