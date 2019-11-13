Residents voice their concern over shooting range in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter county commissioner and the County Judge heard from the Co-Owner of Smith and Son Armory, as well as some residents voice their concern about after finding bullets on their property.
“They all had valid points. I put myself in their place as I often do and think what would I do if I was the owner of the gun range. And what would I do if I was someone who lived out there and had concerns, safety concerns for my children or my grandchildren? And it’s all valid, they are all valid points,” said County Judge Nancy Tanner.
The rifle range is built below ground level, where shooters shoot at a downward slope. The owners put in extra safety precautions, making the burn taller than state and County regulations. But one resident near the area says he had a bullet go through his garage. The bullet was determined to be a 9 millimeter by officers, which is for handguns.
“So all of the rounds that have collected, been collected by you know deputies are not coming from the range because we don’t shoot that ammo north,” said Jay Smith of Smith and Son armory.
Another issue some residents are having is the noise. The shooting range is located between Echo drive and Amarillo Street.
“We can look at the shooter on the range, which lane he is on. We can see where the bullets are impacting. And you can see the bullets impacting inside the holes below the level of the natural ground, so you know the rounds are going inside the hole. Every deputy that has come out here, including DPS, APD, all agree, and they all say the same thing I don’t think that the bullets are coming from the range,” said Smith.
“It’s nothing that we can just put a band-aid on and say y’all do better. Because there is nobody at fault that I can see because you can’t prove where those bullets are coming from. So it’s going to be ongoing, were going to put it back on the agenda in a couple of weeks and come up with maybe a solution that will make everybody happy,” said Judge Tanner.
Even though there is no specific date, the judge is hoping to have a solution by the next meeting.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.