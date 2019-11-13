Randall County authorities searching for woman wanted for evading arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County authorities are searching for a woman wanted on charges of evading arrest.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Yolanda Larae Scott is facing charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Scott is described as weighing 175 pounds, being 5-foot-5 inches tall and having black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information on this suspect, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
A tip that leads to an arrest can earn you a cash reward.
