New law enforcement complex coming to Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The law enforcement complex will soon be the new home for the Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the site of the new county jail.
Even though hundreds did vote against it, county officials want to assure residents that it will be a cost-saver and overall, good for the county.
In the Deaf Smith County Law Enforcement Complex, the new jail will be replacing the 60-year-old one that sits behind the county courthouse.
“You really need to multiply that times three, that facility’s lived in 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year,” said Deaf Smith County Judge D.J. Wagner. “Never gets a break or time off and those people that live in there don’t necessarily take care of that facility. So that aging infrastructure as well as the growing demand for more beds. We’ve outgrown that facility.”
The current jail holds about 96 inmates and Deaf Smith County Sheriff J. Dale Butler said when the jail gets full, they have to spend thousands of dollars on transporting inmates To other county jails.
“We have to ship to Parmer, Bailey, Randall, Potter, Lubbock, Hale, Dallam, various counties,” he said, “A couple of times this year the Panhandle has been full to where all these people that I named, there was very few locations that would accept people, and we were fixing to have to go farther south.”
The Law Enforcement Complex will have 197 jail beds.
It's set to be built in east Hereford, that way it has the space to expand.
“Primarily, the town’s going to the west. So, as far as property value and just the expense of the land, it really made sense to be on the east side of town, as well as all the infrastructure that’s already in place,” said Wagner. “We have high pressure gas, there will be a water loop installed. And there won’t be a need for lift station because the wastewater treatment plant is on that side of town.”
Judge Wagner said the old jail will have to be demolished, but there’s an upside.
“We want to restore the integrity of a historic courthouse and not see that brown box on the backside of a beautiful white marble courthouse. A lot of people are looking forward to seeing what that once was,” he said.
The County believes some of the costs for the $36.2 million bond will be made up by no longer holding inmates in three of the county jails they contract with.
“It is an expense to our taxpayer, and we’re always mindful of that,” said Wagner. “But I appreciate their vote so we can get this done.”
Judge Wagner said they’re currently moving forward on designs and surveying the planned construction site.
They plan to start building in late spring or early summer next year.
