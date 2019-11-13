Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Minor Front

A beautiful warm up has made for a nice November day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds are now shifting from the north and will gust over 30mph late today into the evening hours as our next cold front blows in. We will be breezy tonight and slightly cooler behind the front tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 50s. The wind, however, will be light tomorrow and will result in a very nice afternoon. Highs will rebound into the 60s on Friday.