The Amarillo Police Department opens a new fitness center for all APD employees

By Richard Bullard | November 13, 2019 at 2:51 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 2:51 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department opened its new fitness facility today for all APD employees.

The ribbon-cutting was held in the new facility, which is located in the basement of the Amarillo Police Department.

The facility will be available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

The opening of the facility is an effort to help improve the overall wellness of the Amarillo Police Department officers and non-sworn personnel.

The fitness facility was made possible, in part, by generous donations from Amarillo National Bank.

