The Amarillo Police Department opens a new fitness center for all APD employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department opened its new fitness facility today for all APD employees.
The ribbon-cutting was held in the new facility, which is located in the basement of the Amarillo Police Department.
The facility will be available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.
The opening of the facility is an effort to help improve the overall wellness of the Amarillo Police Department officers and non-sworn personnel.
The fitness facility was made possible, in part, by generous donations from Amarillo National Bank.
