Amarillo police: Be aware of Xcel Energy scam in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is alerting residents of a phone scam involving someone claiming to be from Xcel Energy.
The caller is telling residents that they are behind on their bill and that if they don’t pay, their service will be disconnected.
APD is urging citizens to be aware of scams like these where the scammer is trying to take advantage of people by making them afraid of not having power during cold weather.
If you are not sure if you’ve paid your bill, you can contact Xcel yourself at 1 (800) 895-4999.
Police want to remind you to never verify your information over the phone.
If you have fallen victim to a scam like this, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-4257.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.