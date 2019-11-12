Registration underway for Center City Electric Light Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is underway for this year’s Center City Electric Light Parade.
The parade will take place on Friday, December 6 at 6:00 p.m.
After the parade, your family can enjoy free visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, food vendors, music and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.
The theme this year is March of the Toys.
If you would like to be entered into the parade or set up as a food vendor, you can find the entry forms here.
The deadline to register is November 21.
