Northwest Texas Hospital hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to give thanks

“It’s an honor to do that; it’s a privilege to do that because I realize the freedoms we have are not free. Somebody has to put in on the line," said Amarillo’s Chief of Police, Ed Drain. “You saw the gentleman that was here, Richard Stoops from the Korean War, who was a prisoner of war who went over three tours and received a purple heart. When you see the kind of dedication that our country has a long line, you realize how important recognizing our veterans is.”