Northwest Texas Hospital hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to give thanks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In honor of Amarillo Veterans, Northwest Texas Hospital hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to thank our local vets for their service.
Since Northwest Texas Hospital is so actively involved in our veterans’ lives, today’s event honored any patient, resident, or hospital staff member who is active or has formerly served in any branch of the military.
Many Amarillo veterans are treated through the V.A. partnership with Northwest Texas Hospital.
The hospital’s chief officer mentioned how each vet who has come to the hospital for any reason has its own significant story that should be celebrated not only today but every day.
Some veterans were in attendance at the event, and a Korean War soldier shared his experience about surviving to be a prisoner of war.
“It’s an honor to do that; it’s a privilege to do that because I realize the freedoms we have are not free. Somebody has to put in on the line," said Amarillo’s Chief of Police, Ed Drain. “You saw the gentleman that was here, Richard Stoops from the Korean War, who was a prisoner of war who went over three tours and received a purple heart. When you see the kind of dedication that our country has a long line, you realize how important recognizing our veterans is.”
Today’s keynote speaker also shared how involved the City of Amarillo is in our local veterans' lives by creating organizations that help make sure they have proper housing and health care.
“The program that Amarillo is involved in is going on at the V.A. Others have taken on nationwide to focus on the specific issues associated with veterans. It is about making sure they not only housing but that they also give counseling that is needed," said Drain.
NWTH staff would also like to encourage any vet who isn’t taking advantage of the help being offered to them, to please reach out to any staff member to see what resources they have to offer.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.