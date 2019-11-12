More candidates file with FEC for Congressman Thornberry’s seat

U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 12, 2019 at 10:19 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 10:27 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More candidates have filed with the Federal Election Commission to run for U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry’s seat.

Jamie Culley, running for Congressman Thornberry's seat
Jamie Culley, running for Congressman Thornberry's seat (Source: https://culleytxdist13.org/)

Jamie Culley from Wichita Falls is a Republican candidate for Texas’ 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Gus Trujillo, running for Congressman Thornberry's seat
Gus Trujillo, running for Congressman Thornberry's seat (Source: Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce)

Gus Luis Trujillo from Amarillo is running as a Democratic candidate for Congressman Thornberry’s seat.

Candidates who filed previously include Elaine Hays, Chris Ekstrom, Josh Winegarner, Monique D. Worthy and Vance Neal Snider II.

