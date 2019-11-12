More candidates file with FEC for Congressman Thornberry’s seat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More candidates have filed with the Federal Election Commission to run for U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry’s seat.
Jamie Culley from Wichita Falls is a Republican candidate for Texas’ 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House.
Gus Luis Trujillo from Amarillo is running as a Democratic candidate for Congressman Thornberry’s seat.
Candidates who filed previously include Elaine Hays, Chris Ekstrom, Josh Winegarner, Monique D. Worthy and Vance Neal Snider II.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.