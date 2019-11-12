Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis resigns

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Hemphill County Sheriff in the swirl of controversy resigned today.
Hemphill County Judge George Briant said Nathan Lewis submitted his resignation shortly before five this evening. It is effective Friday at five.
The Hemphill County Commissioners’ Court will appoint a replacement.
Briant said he hopes that will happen by the end of this week.
Lewis has been involved in the case of once missing Canadian teenager Thomas Brown and was recently reprimanded by state regulators.
This is a developing story. We will bring you more details as new information is made available.
