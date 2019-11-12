Clovis Area Transit System hosting open house

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Area Transit System will host an open house this Thursday.
The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Friendship Center located at 901 West 13th Street in Clovis.
The public will have the opportunity to tour a bus, participate in an on-site rider profile set up, watch online scheduling demonstrations and more.
Through the Clovis Area Transit System, passengers can ride anywhere in town for a one way fare of 75 cents. If you schedule your trip in advance, the system can group trips, which the Clovis Area Transit System says results in the best use of staff, vehicles and funding.
If you have questions about the Clovis Area Transit System or the open house, call (575) 769-7814.
