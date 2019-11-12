The Cenikor Foundation opens, offering alcohol and abuse treatment in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cenikor Foundation kicked off the opening of its treatment facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.
The treatment facility is located on Wallace Boulevard in Amarillo at the former Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs facility.
The foundation is a non-profit organization that offers an array of successful rehabilitation programs tailored to treat substance use disorders.
“We are thoughtful about the treatment centers we invite into the Cenikor family and are proud of this strategic partnership with ARAD- Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs earlier this year,” said Cenikor President Bill Bailey.
Cenikor offers supportive services to adults and adolescents in Texas and Louisiana.
Cenikor offers programs, such as inpatient detoxification, adult short-residential treatment and adult long-term residential treatment.
The goal of the non-profit is to raise public awareness of available treatment options for substance use disorders in the Amarillo area.
