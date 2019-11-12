Amarillo’s American Legion veterans raising funds to repair building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year is the 100th anniversary for Hanson Post 54, one of the oldest American Legion Posts in the state.
Now they’re looking to the future and planning to make much needed repairs to the building they’ve called home since the 1940′s.
Their building on Southwest 7th Avenue is a place where local veterans meet regularly and host different events and programs for youth in the community.
This year, their taking the steps to repair the damage that has developed over the years.
“The roof’s leaking, the foundation has issues. There’s electrical issues, plumbing issues, as are most buildings that are this age,” said Commander of Hanson Post 54 Josh Tillerson. “This is a place where we assist Junior ROTC programs for youth that are wanting to pursue military life or to get a taste of it. We charter a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout unit. Troop 62 and Pack 54.”
Several months ago, the veteran group applied for and received a grant from Home Depot to remodel their entrance hall.
But they say their club room and auditorium space are especially in need of an upgrade.
They’ve already received bids from some local businesses for repair work and a GoFundMe is up for anyone who would like to help contribute.
“We have 300 people as members of the post and we need a large base when everybody shows up,” said Hanson Post 54 Historian Sandra Dunn. “When we do events here, we need a place to house the event, anywhere from 300 to 450 people will come to our events.”
While the main goal is to repair the building, their are also plans to add to it in the future.
“We have plans of establishing a club room for revenue and networking, we’re still in the process of trying to rebuild it. Also to get a restaurant going, it’s in a process of getting updated so that we can have more of a family environment. And it’ll be open to the public, eventually,” said Tillerson.
Hanson Post 54 hopes to not only restore their place, but create something even better for all veterans who need a place to go.
“When I got out of the army, I did five years military police, when I got out, I didn’t know what direction to go, what I wanted to do and I didn’t really have a purpose,” said Tillerson. “Once I became a member of the American Legion, it provided that purpose.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.